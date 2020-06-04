XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

04/06/2020 - 20:41 BST

La Liga Giants Show Interest In Chelsea Attacker, Wages Could Be Problem

 




Valencia are showing interest in Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez, who is expected to be on the move from Stamford Bridge soon.

Pedro is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and a number of clubs have spied a bargain in the shape of the Spaniard.


 



He has had interest from Juventus, Real Betis, Vissel Kobe and a side from Qatar.

Now, according to Onda Cero's El Transistor, Valencia are looking at a potential deal to sign Pedro on a free transfer this summer.
 


However, it is claimed that Pedro's salary demands of €6m net per year could represent a problem for Valencia.



Los Che may try to combat the shortfall in their offer by proposing a longer term contract to Pedro.

A move to Valencia would mean a return to his homeland for Pedro, who last played in La Liga with Barcelona in the 2014/15 campaign.
 


The Canary Island-born winger is set to turn 33 years old in July and has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea.
 