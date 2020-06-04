Leeds United Star Urges Team-mates To Write Themselves Into History Books

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has told his team-mates that they can write themselves into the history books, going down with greats like Lucas Radebe, by leading the club back to the Premier League.



The Whites were close to achieving their goal last season under Marcelo Bielsa, but suffered a late season slump and lost in the playoffs.













Now Leeds sit top of the Championship table and are in pole position to seal automatic promotion when the season restarts later this month.



Cooper is keen for Leeds to take the final step, leading the club back to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004, and knows it would put his team-mates in the history books like former White Radebe.





"We’re so lucky at the minute that we have such a talented group and an unbelievable set of lads as well", Cooper told Leeds' official site.







"We all want the same thing, we all have the same objectives, which is to get this club back to the glory days and playing in the top flight again.



"If we can do that, we would be remembered at this club forever with the likes of Lucas and other legends who have been and gone.





"A lot of players pass through the club, but the ones that are remembered have left an unbelievable mark and to be remembered in that sort light is what we have in the back of our minds as a group.



"This is our story and hopefully we can be remembered forever.”



Leeds will be hoping to hit the ground running when the season restarts, with question marks over how each team's players will have handled the enforced break.

