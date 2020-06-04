Rangers Were Never Realistic On My Valuation – Released Gers Star On Potential Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has revealed the club priced him out of a move, despite the fact he was out of favour with manager Steven Gerrard.



Foderingham was replaced by experienced shot-stopper Allan McGregor when Gerrard took over at Ibrox, in the summer of 2018, and was reduced to a backup role.













The 29-year old goalkeeper revealed that he would have left Ibrox on loan, but Rangers only wanted a permanent sale and blocked a temporary departure.



However, the Gers asking price for Foderingham was deemed too much for potential suitors and he revealed his agent informed him that they were struggling to attract any bids for him.





Foderingham went on to add his price did eventually drop, but believes it was always at a level which made an exit from Rangers unrealistic.







“The decision [that I would not feature] was made, I was papped out and not even training with the main team”, Foderingham was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I was training with the goalies but whenever we went into the main session I had to stay over.





“I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe what was happening, but it is what it is. Sometimes a manager takes a liking to you, sometimes they don't.



"So, I thought I was away that summer. I spoke to my agent again and he said, 'The club wants X amount for you and we're struggling to get that, no-one is biting at that amount'.



“The club said I wasn't going on loan, that was the figure they wanted. I was priced out a move at that point.



"As time went on the price dropped but it was never a realistic figure for me to get out."



Foderingham’s contract with the Gers ended at the end of last month and the Englishman is now a free agent, looking for a club to sign for as he seeks to put his career back on track.

