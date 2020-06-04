Save From Billy Sharp My Favourite – Blackpool Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Jak Alnwick has picked his save against Billy Sharp as his favourite so far in his career, with the stop coming when he was playing at Port Vale.



The goalkeeper has just been released by Rangers at the end of his contract, but has spent this season on loan at Blackpool in League One.













The shot-stopper has clocked a major chunk of his career playing in League One and turned out for Port Vale in the division.



The 26-year old goalkeeper has experienced some memorable games in his career, making countless saves, but has revealed a save against Sharp stands out as the pick of the bunch.





“There are three that are very similar that I’ve made”, Alnwick told Blackpool’s official site, when asked about his top save.







“One was off Billy Sharp when I was at Port Vale, one was last season against Wycombe and the other was off Chris Wood.



“They were all cut across and wide-open goal and I’ve thrown myself at them. I’d probably pick the Billy Sharp one.”





Alnwick was also asked who his hero was growing up and the former Rangers goalkeeper wasted no time in admitting he looked up to Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, who he believes started a trend for a new era for goalkeeping.



“Peter Schmeichel.



"He was a different kind of 'keeper who set a trend for the new era of goalkeeping.”



Alnwick has made 24 appearances for Blackpool this season, keeping seven clean sheets for the club in the process.

