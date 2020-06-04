Southampton Star Out On Loan Comments On Future, Has Unfinished Business In Europe

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton striker Guido Carrillo is unwilling to shut the door on a future return to Argentina with Boca Juniors, but does feel he has still to show his best in Europe.



Carrillo is currently on loan away from Southampton at Spanish side Leganes and his future has been a subject of speculation, with a move widely expected.













He is keen to continue playing in Europe regardless of what happens as he thinks he has much more to do, but is not ready to rule out heading home to link up with Boca Juniors.



Carrillo told Fox Sports Argentina: "I always say that when Boca calls you it gets you up at any time.





"But then making decisions depends on a lot of factors, but at the moment I do not close the door on anything", the 29-year-old added.







"In principle I have the idea to continue in Europe, although football is changing.



"I still think I have things to give in Europe. I feel that I have not yet established myself as I expected, but in football you do not choose."





Southampton moved to sign Carrillo from Ligue 1 giants Monaco in the January 2018 transfer window, forking out around £19m to take him to St Mary's.



The striker struggled to make an impact in the Premier League though and Saints opted to loan him out in the summer of 2018 to Leganes, a deal that was then extended to cover a second season-long loan last summer.



His contract with Southampton has another year to run.

