West Ham Keeping Serie A Star On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are mulling a swoop for Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana, who is also a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray.



The Hammers are expected to look to strengthen their squad when the summer transfer window opens, though the extent of their business is likely to depend on what league they are in.













Boss David Moyes appears keen for midfield reinforcements as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, West Ham have their eye on Fofana.



The 25-year-old is currently on the books at Udinese and his performances in Serie A have caught the Hammers' eye.





They are keeping close tabs on the Paris-born midfielder and could choose to make a move to secure his services.







However, Fofana has interest from elsewhere and also has admirers in the shape of Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.



He is an experienced midfield performer who has made over 100 appearances in Serie A.





Udinese are just three points above the relegation zone in Serie A this season, with the campaign set to restart later this month.

