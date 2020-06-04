XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

04/06/2020 - 16:02 BST

West Ham Keeping Serie A Star On Radar

 




West Ham United are mulling a swoop for Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana, who is also a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Hammers are expected to look to strengthen their squad when the summer transfer window opens, though the extent of their business is likely to depend on what league they are in.


 



Boss David Moyes appears keen for midfield reinforcements as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, West Ham have their eye on Fofana.

The 25-year-old is currently on the books at Udinese and his performances in Serie A have caught the Hammers' eye.
 


They are keeping close tabs on the Paris-born midfielder and could choose to make a move to secure his services.



However, Fofana has interest from elsewhere and also has admirers in the shape of Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

He is an experienced midfield performer who has made over 100 appearances in Serie A.
 


Udinese are just three points above the relegation zone in Serie A this season, with the campaign set to restart later this month.
 