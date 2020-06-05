XRegister
05/06/2020 - 15:10 BST

Everton Could Struggle To Secure Special Dispensation For Lewis Gibson

 




Everton could find it difficult to convince the Premier League to award them special dispensation to play Lewis Gibson in this season's remaining games. 

The Toffees are preparing for the Premier League to restart in June, as they look to climb up the table and push for a spot in Europe.  


 



They have worries at the back though, with injuries having struck, and recalling Gibson from his loan stint at League One side Fleetwood Town has been floated.

Everton would need to be granted special dispensation for Gibson to play for them again this season though and, according to The Athletic, sources close to the situation have doubts over whether it would be forthcoming.
 


It is claimed that an arrangement is already in place for Gibson's loan at Fleetwood to be extended through to the conclusion of the League One season, with the playoffs being held still a possibility.



Gibson has made nine appearances in League One for Fleetwood so far this season, picking up a single yellow card in the process.

He turned out for Everton in the EFL Trophy earlier this term and was an unused substitute in a 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham United. 
 


Fleetwood currently sit in fifth place in the League One table, just one point clear of seventh placed Sunderland and eighth placed Wycombe Wanderers.
 