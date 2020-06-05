He’s At One of Europe’s Best Clubs – Celtic Star Comments On Transfer Talk Around Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Christopher Jullien insists that team-mate Odsonne Edouard is at one of the best clubs in Europe in the shape of the Bhoys and has urged the Frenchman to continue his stay at Celtic Park.



Edouard has caught the eye with his performances for Celtic and has attracted attention from a number of clubs in the process.













The 22-year old has been linked with a move south to the Premier League, with Arsenal interested in the Frenchman as they look for options should they lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.



Jullien, Edouard’s team-mate at Celtic, has revealed he keeps in contact with the striker, and feels that the Bhoys are a good fit for him.





The 27-year old French defender admits he wants Edouard to continue his stay at the club and he feels Edouard is at one of the best clubs in the Europe.







"I speak with Odsonne a lot”, Jullien was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“We are friends. I know how good Celtic is for him and how happy he is right now.





"I don't know what's going to happen, but personally I think he is at one of the best clubs in Europe.



"We will see what happens, but I hope everything is going to be fine for next season.”



Edouard has scored 60 goals and registered 31 assists in 126 appearances for the Bhoys in all competitions.

