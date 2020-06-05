XRegister
Inside Futbol

05/06/2020 - 14:15 BST

He’s Very Good – Bayern Munich Coach Salutes Chelsea’s Timo Werner Capture

 




Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has congratulated Chelsea on signing Timo Werner, if the deal goes through. 

Liverpool have been chasing Werner, with Jurgen Klopp making the RB Leipzig striker his priority target for the summer.  


 



Despite winning the Champions League last season however and making a big profit, Klopp's Liverpool bosses were unwilling to sanction a €55m move for Werner and he is Chelsea bound.

The Blues are expected to meet Werner's release clause and take him to Stamford Bridge.
 


Bayern Munich had also been linked with Werner and Flick admits Chelsea have got themselves a quality player who knows where the back of the net is.



He told a press conference: "Timo is a very good player, also a player who scores. I think Chelsea have made a good transfer, if that is so."

Frank Lampard has been keen to bolster his attacking options for the 2020/21 campaign and in Werner looks to have found his man. 
 


Werner is in red hot form for RB Leipzig and has found the back of the net four times since the Bundesliga resumed, scoring against Mainz and Koln.
 