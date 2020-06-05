I Know They Want To Keep Me – West Ham Talent Aware of Loan Club’s Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Sead Haksabanovic has acknowledged that IFK Norrkoping, where he is on loan, are trying to do a deal with the Hammers to keep hold of him.



The Montenegro international made the move to West Ham from Swedish side Halmstads for £2.7m in the summer of 2017, with the Hammers marking him out as a bright prospect.













West Ham opted to ship the attacking midfielder out on loan to Norrkoping in January 2019 and he completed the Allsvenskan season, then remaining on loan.



Norrkoping have been left impressed by Haksabanovic and the player is aware that they are trying to find an agreement with West Ham to keep him.





And the attacking midfielder has admitted he is keen to extend his stay at the Swedish side, feeling settled at the club.







“I like it very much here and I know that Norrkoping are trying to buy me”, Haksabanovic told SVT.



“I want to play another season here.”





However, the midfielder admits the decision will be West Ham's, adding: "We will see what will happen. It is also up to West Ham."



Haksabanovic turned out in 29 of Norrkoping's 30 Allsvenskan matches last season, making a positive impression.

