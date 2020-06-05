Liverpool Close Door On Making Summer Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have no plans to make any signings when the transfer window opens this summer, despite winning the Champions League last season and posting pre-tax profits of £125m and £42m over the last two years.



The Reds had been expected to strengthen their squad over the summer window, but the changed football landscape means they are now not looking to make signings, according to BBC Sport.













Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, but with the club unwilling to sanction the financial outlay to cover the deal, the striker is heading for Chelsea.



The Blues are meeting Werner's release clause of around £54m to add him to the ranks at Stamford Bridge.





Liverpool also refused to spend signifcant sums of money in the transfer window last summer.







The Reds are in pole position to win the Premier League title when the campaign restarts later this month.



And they look set to head into the 2020/21 campaign with much the same squad, although several players have been linked with the exit door.





Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are expected to leave at the conclusion of their contracts, while Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with an exit.

