Petr Cech Played Key Role In Convincing Timo Werner Over Chelsea Move

Chelsea technical advisor Petr Cech played a key role in helping to convince Timo Werner and his father that the RB Leipzig striker should move to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The RB Leipzig striker is Chelsea bound with the Pensioners expected to meet his €55m release clause, beating off competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature.













Cech and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard met with Werner, his father and his agent, in February. With Werner's father and his agent Karlheinz Forster not speaking English fluently, Cech played a key role in translating, as well as chipping in himself.



Lampard was clear with how he wants Werner to fit into his Chelsea team next season and the player was won over.





It is claimed that Lampard and Cech were impressed with Werner's drive, with the trio remaining in touch since the meeting.







Cech led a first round of talks before the January transfer window, but Werner was not entertaining the idea of leaving RB Leipzig mid-season.



Liverpool had been leading the race to sign the star striker until recently, but Jurgen Klopp was told by the Reds' owners that the money to snap up Werner was not available.





Werner has been in red hot form this season for RB Leipzig and Chelsea will be looking for the German to hit the ground running in the Premier League next term.

