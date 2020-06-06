I’ve Been Surprised By This – Leeds United Star On Team-mates In Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Leed United skipper Liam Cooper has claimed his team-mates are flying in training and admits he has been left surprised at just how sharp they are following a period of individual training.



Teams in the Championship are now back in training as they work towards restarting the league on 20th June and completing the remaining fixtures.













The 28-year-old believes that the suspension of the season came at a bad time for Leeds given the form they were showing in their march towards promotion.



However, he believes there was also an opportunity for the Whites to take time to reflect on the campaign and on what they need to improve.





“It’s been tough. You have a lot of time to reflect", Cooper said while responding to a question from LUTV on how the Whites dealt with the challenge of staying at home.







"Coming into the lockdown we’d won five games on the bounce and we were flying, so it came at a horrible time for us.



"We’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what we’ve done and what we can do to be better and finish the job.



"We’ve had that time, trained hard and in these times, it is all you can do.



"Your professional side comes out, we are athletes and there was always going to be a time where we had to be ready to resume."





Leeds face the prospect of wrapping up promotion over a nine-game mini season, but Cooper is confident that they are in good shape and admits he is surprised at just how sharp his team-mates have been.



"All of the lads have stuck to it, the lads are in such good shape and the lads are flying.



"I’ve been surprised at the sharpness of the sessions and fitness levels of the lads and that proves to me that everybody has listened.



"Everybody is thinking like me and has the same dreams as me.



"We want to get this club to the Premier League.”



Leeds may also need the Premier League to complete its own season as the prospect of scrapping relegation if the campaign is incomplete has been floated.

