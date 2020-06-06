XRegister
Inside Futbol

06/06/2020 - 16:28 BST

Liverpool Have Slipped Up – Reds Legend Unhappy Timo Werner Chelsea Bound

 




Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the Reds have dropped the ball in not signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, even if he is sure the club's front three can now breathe easier.

Jurgen Klopp wanted to take Werner to Anfield and put time into wooing the Germany striker.  


 



However, Klopp's bosses refused to sign off on the transfer and Chelsea have stolen in, with the Blues set to meet Werner's €55m release clause to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Reds great Nicol is sure that Liverpool have slipped up in not signing Werner, with the former defender insisting the best time to strengthen a squad is when a team are already on top.
 


Nicol stressed Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will breathe a little easier knowing the German is not coming to Merseyside.



“I think it is, yes [a missed opportunity for Liverpool].

"Regardless of how good you are, you have to keep making sure you at the very least stay where you are and that means you need competitions for places”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“No question Werner coming in would have given every one of the front three, as great as they are and have been, that would have kept them definitely on their toes.
 


“I’m sure the front three of Liverpool can now breathe a little easier because it looks like it is Chelsea [he will join].

“I think Liverpool have slipped up here.”

Werner has scored 25 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances this season and Chelsea landing the Germany star will be considered a coup.
 