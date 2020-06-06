Losing Against Rangers Pushed Us – Celtic Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard has picked out his side's derby defeat against Rangers as the game that changed the course of their season, as they determined to go on a pivotal winning run.



The Bhoys recently picked up their ninth Scottish top flight title in a row and will be aiming to collect a tenth when the new campaign kicks off in August.













It looked like Celtic had a real title fight on their hands heading into the new year after they lost against Rangers, but Edouard has identified it as a turning point which inspired the Bhoys to kick on again.



He feels losing the derby made the Celtic players work harder and thinks the results speak for themselves.





The 22-year-old told Celtic View: “Losing the derby pushed us to work harder and resulted in us winning every game bar one.







“The December derby was important to me and to us as a team because we used this game to become better.



“After this game, and after the break, we came back to training and we worked more and we worked harder. When we got back to playing football, we won every game, except one which we drew.





“I think that record speaks for itself.”



Celtic are due to welcome their players back to training from 11th June, with manager Neil Lennon delighted to have a degree of normality returning.

