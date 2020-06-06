No One Thinks It – Leeds United Star Stresses Squad’s Belief

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper insists that there is not one player in the Whites squad who does not believe that the Whites cannot go on to win the Championship.



Marcelo Bielsa's side were sitting at the top of the Championship table when the season was suspended and players were forced to train individually at home.













The EFL is planning for the Championship to restart from 20th June and clubs are preparing for a nine-game mini season as they look to finish the campaign off.



Cooper insists Leeds will be returning to action full of believe that they can wrap up promotion to the Premier League.





And he believes Leeds have it in them to hit the ground running and carry on.







"We know this is something no team has had to deal with before and hopefully won’t have to deal with again. It’s unique, a nine-game mini-season, it is a sprint", he told his club's official site.



"We have to go full tilt for nine games and I believe we can do that.





"I believe we’re the fittest team in the league and the strongest team in the league.



"There’s not one lad that doesn’t believe we can’t go and win the Championship.



"That is the mentality we have to have, we have to be strong.



"We want to finish it off and take this club to the glory days again.”



Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004 and Whites fans will be hoping they cannot find a way to throw away promotion at the final hurdle this season.

