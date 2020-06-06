XRegister
06/06/2020 - 14:46 BST

Photo: My Bro Is Here – Rangers Star Pays Former Ger Visit To Train Together

 




Eros Grezda has revealed that Rangers defender Nikola Katic has paid him a visit, as the pair keep fit together. 

The winger ended his association with Rangers in the January transfer window when he completed a return to former club Osijek.  


 



He has been training individually at home in recent weeks and posting regular clips of his progress, as he bids to remain as sharp and fit as possible.

And now Rangers centre-back Katic has paid Grezda a visit, training at the winger's house in Croatia. 
 


Grezda took a short video of Katic training and posted it on Instagram.



He wrote: "My bro is here."

The new Scottish season is due to begin from 1st August, while teams can have players back for training from 11th June. 
 


While Scotland opted to end the Scottish Premiership season early and declare Celtic champions, the Croatian league is resuming on Saturday, with Katic's former club Slaven Belupo in action.
 