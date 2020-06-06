Rangers Sporting Director Stresses Important of Northern Ireland Presence After Talent Joins

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has expressed his delight at having managed to secure the signing of youngster Charlie Lindsay and has stressed the need for his team to be strong when it comes to picking up talents from Northern Ireland.



The Gers announced the capture of the highly-rated 16-year-old from Belfast-based outfit Glentoran, subject to international clearance, on Friday.













The Scottish giants saw the youngster put in an impressive performance for the Irish side in the prestigious Alkass tournament earlier this year.



He also created history by becoming the youngest ever player to make his first-team debut for the Irish League side.





The sporting director, while giving his reaction to the signing, insisted that Rangers being one of the most respected clubs in Northern Ireland need to establish their strong presence in the country.







“We are really excited that Charlie will join Rangers upon the transfer window opening and international clearance being received", Wilson told his club's official site.



“Charlie is one of the most sought after youngsters in the United Kingdom and we are delighted that he sees Rangers as the best place for him to continue in the development of his undoubted talent.





“We are now establishing strong ways of working in our scouting and recruitment teams across the first team and the Academy



"Therefore it’s important that all of our staff have a vision that is clear as we position ourselves as a club that is ambitious to recruit the most talented academy aged players in the UK.



“We know that as a club we are hugely respected in Northern Ireland and our scouting presence in the country represents us exceptionally well.



"That vision starts with young players in Scotland but within our strategy, we have identified other markets that we need to be extremely strong in and Northern Ireland is undoubtedly one of those."



Rangers will be looking for Lindsay to kick on with his development in Scotland and make good on the potential they believe he has.

