Timo Werner Arrival Spells End For Tammy Abraham Feels Former Top Flight Star

Former top flight star Steve Nicol thinks Timo Werner's imminent arrival at Chelsea has put Tammy Abraham in real trouble.



Chelsea have swooped in for Werner after Liverpool ruled out meeting the RB Leipzig striker's release clause and personal terms, and he is now expected to complete a €55m move to Stamford Bridge.













Blues boss Frank Lampard has bet big on Abraham up front this season and the 22-year-old has repaid his manager with 15 goals in 34 games.



Nicol does not feel that Lampard will change the way Chelsea play to squeeze both Werner and Abraham in, and as such he thinks the English hitman will be worried.





In a nod to claims that Lampard has told Werner he will build his team around him, Nicol feels that must mean that the German will play centrally.







“I don’t believe Frank and Chelsea are going to change the way they play. You have to say that spells the end for Tammy Abraham”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“Goodness knows what’s going through his head because allegedly Frank’s being telling Werner that he’s building the team around him.





“You don’t build a team around a wide midfielder or a wide attacking player. You build through the spine whether it’s your centre-back, your centre midfielder or your centre forward.



“So that means straight away, Tammy Abraham’s in trouble."



The former Liverpool star though has hailed the expected signing and the work Lampard has done to convince him to join Chelsea.



“It's a good move from Frank.



"Frank’s going to try and take Chelsea from fighting for the top four to trying to compete and in order to do that you have to get better players and you have to be a sweet talker, and Frank seems to have been a pretty good sweet talker to Werner.”



Chelsea have Abraham under contract for just a further two years and it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old considers his future in light of the expected arrival of Werner.

