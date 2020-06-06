Timo Werner Good For Hakim Ziyech – Former Netherlands International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Netherlands striker Youri Mulder feels that Chelsea have landed the perfect player to slot into the team with Hakim Ziyech in the shape of Timo Werner.



Chelsea are expected to wrap up the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig over the coming days by paying his €55m release clause.













It had been thought that Werner would move to Liverpool, but the Reds refused to meet the financial costs a deal would need and the striker is Stamford Bridge bound.



He will link up with another new signing for 2020/21, with Ziyech already a Chelsea player, and Mulder thinks Werner's arrival suits the former Ajax man.





"He is the ideal player for Ziyech", Mulder said on Ziggo Sport's Paniekvoetbal.







"Chelsea have done well.



"He comes a little from the left, from deep. "





Werner is in red hot form in the German Bundesliga and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will want him to hit the ground running in the Premier League.



Lampard is currently preparing his Chelsea side for the restart of the Premier League season on 17th June.

