XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06/06/2020 - 15:39 BST

Timo Werner Good For Hakim Ziyech – Former Netherlands International

 




Former Netherlands striker Youri Mulder feels that Chelsea have landed the perfect player to slot into the team with Hakim Ziyech in the shape of Timo Werner. 

Chelsea are expected to wrap up the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig over the coming days by paying his €55m release clause.  


 



It had been thought that Werner would move to Liverpool, but the Reds refused to meet the financial costs a deal would need and the striker is Stamford Bridge bound.

He will link up with another new signing for 2020/21, with Ziyech already a Chelsea player, and Mulder thinks Werner's arrival suits the former Ajax man. 
 


"He is the ideal player for Ziyech", Mulder said on Ziggo Sport's Paniekvoetbal.



"Chelsea have done well.

"He comes a little from the left, from deep. "
 


Werner is in red hot form in the German Bundesliga and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will want him to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Lampard is currently preparing his Chelsea side for the restart of the Premier League season on 17th June.
 