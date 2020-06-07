Arsenal Are My Goal – Highly Rated Swedish Talent Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly rated Elfsborg striker Marokhy Ndione has revealed that his dream is to earn a future move to Arsenal.



The 20-year-old was eased into the Elfsborg senior side last season, after progressing through the youth ranks, and made eight appearances in the Allsvenskan, mostly from the bench.













He scored his first Allsvenskan goal against Kalmar FF and there are high hopes attached to a player who was prolific in front of goal in the youth ranks at Elfsborg.



The club are hoping this year's season marks Ndione's explosion at first team level and the 20-year-old is aiming high in the game, with Premier League giants Arsenal his ultimate goal.





"Of course [I have dreams of playing outside Sweden], but I want to succeed here first", the man who has scored once in three Swedish Cup games this year told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.







"That is my focus, but one day I want to go out into Europe.



"My dream goal is Arsenal.





"They are the team that I would like to play for one day.



"I have followed them since I was a kid and, as a young player, you obviously want to play for the team you cheered on."



Ndione has been capped by Sweden at Under-18 level and all eyes will be on whether he can take the next step for Elfsborg over the course of the 2020 Allsvenskan season, making good on his potential.

