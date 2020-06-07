XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/06/2020 - 18:47 BST

Good Exchanges – Leverkusen Sporting Director Calm On Liverpool and Man Utd Linked Kai Havertz

 




Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes is calm over the situation around Liverpool and Manchester United linked Kai Havertz. 

The young midfielder is hot property, with his enchanting displays for Leverkusen catching the eye and leading to links with several of Europe's biggest clubs.  


 



Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Havertz, while it was recently claimed that Bayern Munich had a deal in place to sign him; a claim which was wide of the mark.

Rolfes, who has Havertz's future in his in-tray, is calm about the situation though and insists he has a good relationship with the midfielder, his family and his representatives.
 


"We are having good exchanges with him, his family and his advisors", Rolfes told German broadcaster Sport1's Doppelpass on Sunday.



"The discussions are open and trustful."

Leverkusen have yet to move away from their demands for a fee of over €100m for Havertz if he is to move from the BayArena this summer and it is unclear if any side are willing to meet the German side's asking price.
 


The Bundesliga club have Havertz under contract for a further two years and he has clocked 38 appearances this season, across all competitions.
 