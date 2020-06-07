Good Time To Face Manchester City, Chances To Win – Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Dani Ceballos feels that taking on Manchester City is a great game for Arsenal to return to Premier League action with and is of the view they have a good chance of winning.



The Premier League is due to restart on 17th June, before then running a full round of games on the weekend of 20th as teams bid to finish off their remaining fixtures quickly.













Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on Manchester City on 17th June and the Gunners know they will need to hit the ground running if they are to push for a top four finish.



Manchester City sit second in the Premier League standings, while Arsenal are ninth, but Ceballos feels taking on the Citizens is a great game for the Gunners and a solid opportunity to pick up three points.





"It's not bad at all [to start] against City", Ceballos told Canal Sur Radio.







"I think it is a good time to face them and I think we have options to win", the Gunners midfielder added.



The Spaniard admits that Liverpool are marching towards the Premier League title and expects the Reds to quickly take care of business.





"The Premier League is quite clear, I think Liverpool are going to be champions.



"They need to win two or three of the nine [games] remaining and at the rate they lead could be declared the champions in the coming weeks."



After taking on Manchester City, Arsenal are due to lock horns with Brighton and Southampton, before an FA Cup tie against Sheffield United.

