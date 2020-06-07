Great First Game Back, I Believe We Can Beat Liverpool – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has insisted that the Toffees can put rivals Liverpool to the sword when the Premier League restarts and has welcomed the upcoming Merseyside derby.



The Premier League will kick off once again from 17th June, with a full round of games then taking place over the weekend of 20th June.













Everton are due to play host to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday 21st June, with the game set for a 7pm kick off.



Carlo Ancelotti's men were crushed 4-0 by Chelsea before the Premier League was forced to suspend play, but Pickford has full belief that Everton can beat rivals Liverpool later this month.





The shot-stopper feels the match marks a great way to return to action and told Everton's official site: "We were looking forward to that game before the break.







"It’s a great start for us, as players you want to beat your rivals.



"We know it will be tough but we will be well prepared, fit and raring to go.





"We know derby matches are massive for the fans, and as players we want to show how good we can be.



"We know they are a good side but we will do our best and I believe we have got the ability in the squad to beat them.



"We want to do that for ourselves and the fans", Pickford added.



Liverpool have lost just one game in the Premier League so far this season and are cruising to the league title.



They will start as firm favourites to see off Everton, however the Toffees have improved their results since Ancelotti took over in December.

