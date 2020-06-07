It Would Be Best Memory Ever – Leeds United Star On Potential Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has admitted if the Whites can win promotion this season then it will be the best moment of his career.



Marcelo Bielsa is currently preparing his side for the Championship to restart on 20th June, as Leeds look to wrap up promotion to the Premier League.













Berardi, who has been on the books at Leeds since a 2014 move from Sampdoria, went close with the Whites last term when they fell at the playoff hurdle.



They are just nine games away from getting over the line this season and the Swiss defender makes no bones about just what a career highlight promotion would be.





He also stressed he understands its importance to the fans.







"It would be the best memory ever in my career", he said via Leeds' official site.



"We've been fighting for this for many years, the six years I've been at Leeds, the fans for many more years, but also for my teammates who are fighting.





"It doesn't matter if it's been one, two or three years, we have to just focus on this one and it would be the best present for everyone", Berardi added.



The defender is out of contract at Leeds this summer, but he added he is not willing to look beyond the end of the season due to what is still at stake.



"I don't know, I just want to finish the season as best we can.



"There are bigger things to do before I think about my future."



Berardi has now made 150 appearances for Leeds and is a firm fan favourite.

