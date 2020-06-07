Leaving Rangers Is Now Starting To Pay Off – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Hardie believes his decision to leave Rangers is now starting to pay off due to regular first team football in England.



Young striker Hardie was highly rated as Ibrox, but struggled to nail down a first team spot and was sent out on loan spells to Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston.













Rangers accepted an offer from Blackpool for his services last summer and the striker agreed to make the move south of the border in an attempt to clock regular game time and kick on with his career.



Hardie admits the chance to sign for Blackpool came as a shock, but insists he left Ibrox having done what he wanted to do.





"Yes, I think it was [the right decision to leave Rangers]", Hardie told Ryan Kelly on YouTube.







"It was a dream come true to play for Rangers and obviously I'd done that and more by scoring a few goals for them.



"I just got to the age where I needed to play first team football every week on a Saturday and when the opportunity came up to sign for Blackpool it really came out of the blue.





"There was an offer accepted by Rangers and I was told about it when I was at training, so things moved quite quickly."



Hardie was loaned out by Blackpool to League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window and had hit the back of the net seven times in 13 games when the season was brought to a halt.



And the 23-year-old thinks he is starting to see his exit from Rangers pay off.



He added: "Now it is starting to pay off that it was a good decision.



"It's six months on from my time at Blackpool, but it is starting to pay off now that I am scoring goals and playing week in, week out."



Helped by Hardie's goals, Plymouth sit in third place in the League Two standings.

