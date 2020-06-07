Leeds United MD Comments On Potential Stadium Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has commented on a potential move away from Elland Road for the Whites in future, playing down the prospect.



The Whites are pushing to win promotion back to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004, and a return to the top flight would transform the club's finances and put them back at the top table.













And with Leeds regularly packing in big crowds to Elland Road it could lead to the club to look at ways to increase the capacity, as fans look to take in top flight football.



A number of Premier League sides have moved to new stadiums in recent times and several, including Everton, currently have plans to do so, with modern facilities and increased hospitality provision tempting prospects.





Kinnear though has played down any thoughts that Leeds might have to move and insists that Elland Road is in a good place when it comes to looking at increased capacity, with ample land available and good links to the city.







"Elland Road is fortunate to have space for development on three sides", he told LUTV Talk.



"The biggest opportunity is to increase capacity and hospitality facilities in a new West Stand.





"I appreciate hospitality seats are not like[d] by much of the fan base but they are important in delivering revenue that allows the general admission tickets to be affordable.



"We are in planning at the moment to improve the land around Elland Road with the Park Life community sports hub.



"This is an £8million scheme which will give Beeston the best community football facilities in the country and be available for our academy to create a talent development pathway for inner city youth", Kinnear explained.



"The land available around Elland Road and its proximity to the town centre make it hard to envisage a stadium move.



"From a personal perspective I love Elland Road."



The EFL is planning for the Championship to restart games from 20th June and Leeds will be looking to hit the ground running in what has been described as a nine-game mini-season.

