Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/06/2020 - 15:35 BST

PSG Coach Keen On Establishing Contact With Tottenham Target’s Entourage

 




Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is interested in speaking to the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur target Sergino Dest. 

The 19-year-old Ajax star is increasingly becoming a man in demand and he could depart Amsterdam when the transfer window swings open for business later this summer.  


 



Bayern Munich are in regular touch with Dest's entourage, while Tottenham have also been credited with showing interest in signing the Ajax man.

Now another heavyweight has arrived on the scene in the shape of PSG.
 


According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is keen to speak to Dest's representatives and open the lines of communication.



Tuchel is interested in exploring the possibility of taking the right-back to PSG this summer.

The coach is driving PSG's interest, with sporting director Leonardo yet to engage on the matter.
 


Ajax have Dest under contract for a further two years and he made 36 appearances for the Dutch giants this season, providing six assists.
 