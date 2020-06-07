RB Leipzig Still Refusing To Meet Asking Price For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have no intention of paying the purchase clause in the loan deal of Tottenham Hotspur target Patrik Schick.



The Czech attacker is on loan at the Bundesliga side from Italian giants Roma and is keen to stay in Germany.













However, Roma are having trouble finding an agreement with RB Leipzig and it has been claimed the Giallorossi are exploring other options for Schick, including Tottenham, with intermediaries working on a potential move to north London.



According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, RB Leipzig will not pay the €29m sum to transform the loan into a permanent deal and have even knocked back a proposal from Roma to instead make a single payment of €24m.





Talks between the two clubs are continuing, but it is unclear if an agreement will be able to be reached.







It remains to be seen if other clubs, such as Tottenham, might be more willing to find a proposal acceptable to Roma for Schick's signature.



The 24-year-old has netted ten times in 19 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig so far this season.





Since the Bundesliga restarted the Czech has hit the back of the net three times, striking against Hertha Berlin, Koln and Paderborn.

