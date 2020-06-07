Saw How Joe Aribo Did – Rangers New Boy Indicates Factor In Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Calvin Bassey has indicated that Joe Aribo's exploits at Ibrox helped to convince him to make the move to the Scottish club.



The Gers have convinced the left-back to make the move from Leicester City and he has put pen to paper to a four-year contract, becoming Steven Gerrard's second signing of the summer after Ianis Hagi.













Bassey admits he is relishing the chance to kick on with his career at Rangers and indicated that how well Aribo has done following his move from Charlton Athletic helped to convince him of his choice.



He is now targeting reaching the next level at Ibrox as he bids to make his mark in Scotland.





"I’m really excited. Rangers are a massive club and I am just buzzing to get started", Bassey told Rangers TV.







"Ever since Rangers were in the picture and speaking to my agent, I was really excited and they were one of the clubs I thought highly of and I am just happy now to get started – I cannot wait!



"I feel Rangers is the right place for me because I have seen players such as Joe Aribo come from south of the border and do so well.





"I appreciate everything Leicester have done for me, and I just feel Rangers are offering me a massive platform to take my career to the next level and showcase my ability to the world", he added.



Bassey, 20, will add to Steven Gerrard's options in defence at Rangers, as the Gers shape up for the 2020/21 campaign and a bid to stop Celtic retaining the title.

