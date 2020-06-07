This Stands Out About Him – Former Rangers Star Picks Favourite Current Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Current Rangers youth coach and former Gers midfielder Ross Lyon has revealed that Ryan Jack is his favourite player in Steven Gerrard's side, tipping his hat at the star's will to win.



Lyon spent time in the academy at Rangers as a player and represented Scotland at youth level.













He is taking his first steps into coaching and is working with the youngsters at Rangers, something which has seen him return to the club.



Lyon keeps a close eye on Gerrard's senior team and has picked out midfielder Jack as the player he likes most in the current set-up.





He is a firm fan of Jack's work rate in the middle of the park and likes how he gets on the ball to influence the play. Lyon also stressed that how much Jack wants to win is notable to him.







"My favourite first-team player at the moment would have to be Ryan Jack", Lyon said in a Q&A.



"He is constantly on the ball, his work rate to get about the pitch is unbelievable and his determination to win stands out for me."





Gerrard handed Jack 38 outings across all competitions this season and the midfielder chipped in with five goals, four of those coming in the Scottish Premiership.



The 28-year-old is under contract for another three years at Ibrox.

