Wow, Chelsea Mean Business – Former Ajax Star Impressed With Timo Werner Swoop

Former Ajax midfielder Jan van Halst is hugely impressed by Chelsea's impending capture of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.



Liverpool had looked set to snap up Werner, with Jurgen Klopp making his countryman a priority target for the summer transfer window.













The German's Reds bosses though refused to meet the financial outlay required to sign Werner and Chelsea wasted no time in turning his head to Stamford Bridge.



They are expected to trigger Werner's €55m release clause and snap him up, with former Ajax star Van Halst hugely impressed.





With Chelsea having already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Van Halst thinks they are building a side to challenge for the title.







He said on Ziggo Sport's Paniekvoetbal: "What a transfer that is.



"Chelsea really are giving themselves a shot at the title with such an attack.





"Wow", he added.



Werner has been in red hot form in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig this season, but is set to add to Frank Lampard's attacking options at Chelsea for the 2020/21 campaign.

