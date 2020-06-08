Everton Pair Can Be Boosted By Relationship, Former England Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Mason Holgate and Micheal Keane’s off-pitch relationship will help the Everton duo in their exploits on the pitch, and cited his bond with Nemanja Vidic as an example.



Holgate has been a prominent figure in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with the Italian regularly trusting in him and handing him starts.













Keane, who is the more experienced of the two centre-halves, has already accumulated 150 Premier League appearances, 98 of which have been for the Toffees.



Ferdinand, who had a long illustrious career at Manchester United, admits that Everton’s defensive duo have grown to become good friends, which he feels is a good thing as it translates well on the pitch.





He strongly believes that off-field relationships between players who play alongside each other are beneficial, citing his own relationship with Vidic at Manchester United as an example.







Ferdinand told Everton’s official site: “Mason’s got confidence in his own ability and it’s the same with Michael Keane, who I’ve known for a long time.



“They’ve got that steely determination, too, to want to fight for a position and feel like you should be playing every week.





“That’s what you need if you want to be a top player – you should think, ‘I’m the best here’.



“Both Michael and Mason are also guys who want to learn, want to listen and become better players.



“I think they’ve become really good friends, too, which is good.



“If you can create those relationships off the field, that will only be beneficial. I had that with Nemanja Vidic.



"Off the field we were very tight and on the pitch it went well, too.”



The duo will be keen to continue their campaign this season when the Premier League kicks off following its forced break, with the Toffees set to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on the 21st June.

