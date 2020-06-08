Great Acquisition – Former Rangers Star Pleased With Calvin Bassey Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Ian Durrant has hailed the Gers' capture of left-back Calvin Bassey from Leicester City and thinks it is good business.



Bassey has put pen to paper to a four-year contract with Rangers and will join the club when his contract at Leicester expires later this summer.













The left-back becomes Steven Gerrard's second signing of the summer, following Ianis Hagi, and former Ger Durrant feels it is clear that the manager is targeting players who will be out of contract.



Durrant thinks picking up Bassey is a smart piece of business and the defender will be looking to kick on with his development at Ibrox.





"You can see he's trying to bring in players on pre-contracts", Durrant said on PLZ Soccer.







"The boy Bassey from Leicester looks a great acquisition", he added.



Bassey can operate as a centre-back when needed, but is a left-back by trade; he adds to Gerrard's defensive options.





Rangers already have Borna Barisic in the left-back role and Bassey could be forced to play backup to the experienced Croatia international initially.

