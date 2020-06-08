He Is So Quick – Watford Star Lauds Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford striker Andre Gray has revealed that summer arrival Ismaila Sarr is the quickest player he has played with, stressing the winger performs like a world beater when he is in the mood.



Sarr arrived at Vicarage Road from Ligue 1 side Rennes for a fee of £30m, becoming the club's record signing in the process.













The Senegalese rose to prominence this season after his two goals and one assist saw Liverpool lose their first and only Premier League game so far.



Gray, Sarr’s team-mate at Watford, admits that manager Nigel Pearson has kept it straightforward with the winger, asking him to be direct and run at defenders whenever he gets the ball.





The 28-year old claimed Sarr takes the pressure off of his team-mates by pulling the defenders to his side and enabling the Hornets to counter and attack their opponents, stressing the youngster is the quickest player of the lot in the squad and can be unplayable when he is in the mood.







“He was very shy and doesn't speak the language properly yet, but he's looked the part since he got his goal at Southampton”, Gray told Watford's official site.



“The gaffer now makes life simpler for him and every time he gets the ball, it's just the encouragement to go, go, go. He is so quick – he's the quickest player I've played with and can just knock it and go.





“He's so fit as well and can go both ways [up and down] and he's unplayable on his day, as we saw against Liverpool.



“He's a threat to everyone and if you watch the games, you see the full-backs he faces and they step off him every time he gets the ball, but even then, he manages to get past them.



“He relieves so much pressure and enables us to counter-attack. He can be whatever he wants to be.”



Sarr has scored five goals and registered four assists in his 19 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, who are next in action against Leicester City on 20th June.

