I’ve Seen More Focus – Former England Star Impressed With Everton Man

Rio Ferdinand believes Everton have one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League in Mason Holgate, with the ex-England centre-back lauding the Toffees defender for his style of play.



Holgate joined Everton for £2m from Championship side Barnsley in the summer of 2015 and had a spell on loan at West Brom last year.













The 23-year old Englishman has been one of Carlo Ancelotti’s go to man in the heart of the Toffees’ defence, with the Merseyside club looking to now kick on up the table and into a European spot.



Former England centre-back Ferdinand lauded the young defender for putting in quality performances for the Toffees and claims Holgate has been playing on a whole other level this season.





The former Red Devils defender insisted Everton have one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League, with the 41-year old claiming Holgate has started to achieve the goals he set for himself this season.







“I’ve seen more focus in Mason's performances”, Ferdinand was quoted as saying by Everton's official site.



“He’s in a really superb place. His form for Everton has been excellent – he’s been one of the most consistent players in a blue shirt.





“He’d been touted as being in the next England squad [before the season stopped]. He’s set goals for himself and he’s starting to knock those goals down, one by one.



"He’s defending well and, we all knew that he could pass and play, but I think he’s brought that to another level this season



“He’s shown authority in the way he has played.



“Everton have got one of the best young centre-halves in the country – that’s a fact.”



Holgate has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals for his side and accumulating four yellow cards in the process.

