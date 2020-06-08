Newcastle United Listed As Suitors of Serie A Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are amongst a number of clubs keen on striker Arkadiusz Milik, with Napoli now having set an asking price for the Poland international.



Milik is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Napoli and is an attractive proposition for clubs looking to add a striker to the ranks.













Juventus want to sign Milik, but would look to put a player in the deal, something which Napoli are not keen to accept.



And, according to Italian daily Correre dello Sport, if Juventus cannot come up with the goods, Milik will have other options.





It is claimed that Napoli have set an asking price of €50m, with Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle all keen.







The Magpies are expected to have an influx of cash when a takeover involving the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia is given the green light.



The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 16 Serie A games for Napoli so far this season.





Milik has made over 100 appearances for Napoli since joining the club and is just five goals off a return of 50 goals.

