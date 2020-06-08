Rangers Showing Interest In Leicester City Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are eyeing a move for Leicester City defender Dennis Gyamfi, with the youngster also in the shortlist of Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Daily Record.



The Gers made an attempt to sign the 18-year old last summer, but could not push an agreement over the line.













Gyamfi is yet to make his debut for Leicester and he continues to work on his development at the club by consistently appearing for the club’s Under-23s.



Rangers are keen on landing the right-back, but face serious competition, with Arsenal, Manchester United and the Gers' Europa League opponents last season Feyenoord all interested.





The Dutch defender’s current contract with the Foxes expires at the end of the season, making him an attractive target.







Gerrard will hope that the Leicester man will be keen on following his team-mate Calvin Bassey, who has signed a deal with the Gers.



The Scottish giants currently only have one recognised senior right-back in the shape of James Tavernier.





Rangers are preparing for the 2020/21 campaign, which is set to begin in August.

