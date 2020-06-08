Steven Gerrard Will Do Much More In Management – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has dubbed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard an incredible leader and has backed him to continue to make strides in the dugout.



Gerrard became a legend as a player at Liverpool and then took his initial steps into coaching in charge of the club's Under-18s.













Now Rangers manager, Gerrard was deployed in a wide array of positions during his 17-year stint on Merseyside and his leadership skills garnered acclaim from team-mates and managers alike.



Former Reds defender Matteo insists he played with the Gers manager during their time at Liverpool, where Gerrard would win Man of the Match awards playing in midfield and at right-back, displaying his wide range of attributes.





Matteo insisted Gerrard has the capabilities to climb up the ladder in the football management world, with the Scotsman admitting the former Reds captain is someone a player would prefer to play with and not against.







“He could play anywhere on the football field”, Matteo told Liverpool's official site.



“I’ve played in games where he’s played right-back and been Man of the Match; centre-back, Man of the Match. He could just do it all. An incredible player and a great person.





“He just had the ability to change games at the highest level; at those moments only a couple of people can do that and he’s one of the few that can.



“It was a privilege for me to watch him grow up and mature into the player he was and the manager he is.



"I’m sure he’ll go on to do a lot more in management as well because he’s an incredible leader and somebody you definitely want with you, not against you.”



Gerrard guided Rangers to a second place finish this season in the Scottish Premiership and will be hoping to stop rivals Celtic from winning a tenth league title in a row next season.





