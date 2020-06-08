That’s Easy – Leeds United Star Picks Most Difficult Moment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has revealed that the most difficult moment for him as a member of the club was last season's loss against Derby County in the play-offs, though he is thankful to the fans for their continued support.



The 31-year-old received his marching orders following a second yellow to leave his team in trouble, in the second leg of the playoff semi-final against Frank Lampard's side in May last year.













The Whites lost the second leg of the tie 4-2, in the process ending their hopes of playing in the Premier League the following season.



Reflecting on his career at the club, the defender insists that the moment continues to be the most difficult one for him.





Asked about his toughest moment, he said via Leeds' official site: "That's easy. It was after the play-off game against Derby.







"It was really difficult for everyone, but if I have to say about me, it was really hard to take. It was the first time I had felt like this.



"I don't know. I spent many weeks thinking about that. I couldn't enjoy any moments, even if I was at home.





"But that's part of football, I was already thinking that I had to change it and I had to move on."



Berardi also took time to thank the Leeds fans for their continued suppor, in spite of having become a villain following the loss against Derby last season.



"When I remember the nice things that I read, the nice messages that I receive, it's a really good feeling.



"Of course, there might be people that don't like me but it's a good feeling when I remember the people that like what I do and most importantly, those who respect me.



"It helps me in a really good way, so I will always be thankful for this, especially after times like the Derby game. Many people were on my side during that tough time and it was nice to have, even if I was suffering."



Berardi has found his chances limited this season, featuring in 17 of his side's 37 league games so far. His contract his set to expire at the end of June, but he is set to stay on to see out the season.

