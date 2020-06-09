Everton Talent Was Wanted By EFL Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton starlet Dennis Adeniran was wanted by clubs from the EFL in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.



Adeniran is a product of Fulham’s youth academy, with the 21-year-old making the switch to Everton in the summer of 2017.













The midfielder features for the Toffees in the Premier League 2 and his development has been noted by a host of clubs.



However, the player is yet to make his first-team debut at Goodison Park and clubs across the EFL, including Fleetwood Town, were interested in adding him to their ranks in the winter transfer window.





A move did not come about though and Adeniran will be looking to push to be involved with the Everton first team when the Premier League season restarts.







With injuries striking the Toffees midfield, Adeniran or Under-23 player Beni Baningime could capitalise on the opportunity and show their worth to manager Carlo Ancelotti.



Adeniran has made 14 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League 2, registering two goals and two assists.





Everton finished the Premier League 2 campaign in seventh position after the league was brought to an early close.

