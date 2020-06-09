The Close Control And Passing Is Great – Crystal Palace Starlet Reveals Admiration For Senior Team Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace starlet Scott Banks has revealed that he is an admirer of team-mate Max Meyer, who he believes has close control and great passing ability in spite of lacking the pace of Wilfried Zaha.



Being snapped up from Scottish outfit Dundee United in January, the youngster was sent out on a loan spell to Alloa Athletic until the end of the season.













However, with the Scottish season being ended early, the youngster has now returned to his parent club to train and be part of the squad for the remaining nine games of the season.



Giving his opinion about his team-mates at Selhurst Park, Banks insisted that he is an admirer of Zaha and Meyer, both of whom are wide players and he feels their playing style is similar to his.





He is especially keen on Meyer, who he believes has great passing ability and control of the game.







“I’m a wide player, so I admire players like Zaha and even Max Meyer is close to what I’m like", Banks told his club's official site.



"Meyer may not have the pace of Zaha – who does? – but his close control and passing ability is great.





"Ultimately, I always think you’ve got to take a bit from everyone’s game; you can learn from everyone no matter what the position.”



Meyer joined the Eagles from German giants Schalke in the summer of 2018 and has so far managed 51 appearances for the club.

