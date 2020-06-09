XRegister
09/06/2020 - 16:19 BST

He Feels Comfortable, Understood With Us – Club Boss On Liverpool Loan Star

 




Mainz coach Achim Beierlorzer has insisted that Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi feels comfortable at the German club, but admits any move to keep hold of him will have to wait.

Awoniyi joined Mainz in August 2019 on a season-long loan deal, looking to gain more first-team exposure at the Bundesliga outfit.  


 



The Nigerian has experienced a number of loan spells since joining Liverpool in 2015, with stints in Belgium, Netherlands and Germany, where he joined FSV Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

His latest loan spell at Mainz has seen him enjoying his football, with his coach Beierlorzer revealing the player made himself clear in January when he said he does not want to move again after a number of loan spells across Europe.
 


Beierlorzer insisted Awoniyi feels comfortable at Mainz and understands the values of the club, however the German coach admits there have been no talks with Liverpool over keeping him as there is still work to do this season.



“Taiwo said in January that he did not want to move again. He feels comfortable and understood with us. After that, he just kept working on himself”, Beierlorzer told German magazine Kicker.

“There are no discussions before we have reached our goal, for which we still have to collect points.”
 


Awoniyi has made 11 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, managing to find the back of the net on one occasion.
 