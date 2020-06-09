He Will Do Well – Carlo Ancelotti Backs Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti has backed Everton striker Moise Kean and is confident the Italy international can do well.



Kean made the move to Everton from Juventus last summer, but has struggled to have an impact at Goodison Park and is being linked with a quick return to Italy in the coming months.













Roma are keen on landing Kean and a potential loan with an option to buy has been floated.



However, Ancelotti has given his striker a vote of confidence and is sure that he has the qualities required to kick on with his game and flourish.





The Everton boss was quoted as saying by Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: "I think Moise Kean has many qualities.







"He is a great talent and, as I have said other times, today's football must surely be based on talent, which must however be supported by great character, professionalism and personality.



"Now he is very young and he is a serious, open boy.





"He will surely do well", the Everton manager added.



Kean has clocked 22 appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, but has only managed to hit the back of the net once.



Everton return to action on 21st June when they will lock horns with rivals Liverpool.

