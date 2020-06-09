He’s Brave, Strong Character – Everton Star Lauds Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Leighton Baines has lauded team-mate Tom Davies for taking on responsibilities for the team and displaying strong character, stressing the youngster always takes charge in midfield in difficult situations.



Davies is a product of the Everton youth academy and has risen through the ranks at Goodison Park.













The midfielder was handed his debut by Roberto Martinez in April 2016 during a Premier League home game against Southampton, with the starlet going on to make double digit league appearances in the seasons which followed.



Toffees defender Baines has heaped heavy praise on the 21-year old, stressing the youngster has a good understanding of the game and is keen to ask for the ball and take control of situations in the middle of the park when things are not going Everton's way.





Davies takes on a lot of responsibility for the team, according to Baines, who claims the England Under-21 international stands strong during tough times and displays character, always taking the ball and controlling midfield.







“He already has a good understanding of football and, during games, he’ll take the ball all the time, even when things aren’t going well”, Baines told Everton’s official site.



“He takes so much responsibility. You can’t always see that from the outside looking in, but he takes a lot of responsibility when he’s in the team and when he’s not.





“Ever since coming into the first team as such a young lad, he’ll always take the ball in difficult situations.



“He’s brave in that sense. He’s got a strong character.”



Davies will be looking to help Everton hit the ground running when the Premier League season restarts for the Toffees on 21st June.

