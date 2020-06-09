It’s Crazy, All Opponents Really Want It – Celtic Talent On Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic starlet Jeremie Frimpong has admitted that he has found every side hungry to beat the Bhoys since he made the move to Scotland, but welcomes the pressure to always win.



The Dutch Under-20 international was snapped up from Manchester City's academy last summer and though he had to wait for some time to cement his place in the starting eleven, he has since gone on to become a favourite of manager Neil Lennon.













Giving an insight into the transformation he has undergone while moving from the Manchester City academy to the first-team at Celtic Park, Frimpong said that has been a completely new level.



The Dutchman admits that he has found the intensity to be crazy as all the teams north of the border are desperate to beat Celtic. However, Frimpong is relishing the pressure which says even a draw is not good enough for the Bhoys.





"I was playing 23s at City and this was just a whole new level", Frimpong was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"You take advice off the guys but there is a big difference. The atmosphere is crazy and when you play against the opponents they all really want it.



"Your team-mates place demands on you and that just motivates you even more. Losing isn't an option at Celtic. You need to win every week."





Frimpong will be looking to make history with Celtic in the 2020/21 campaign as the Bhoys hunt a record tenth top flight title in a row.

