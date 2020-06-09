Juventus Considering Selling Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are considering selling Everton target Adrien Rabiot this summer, but the player and his mum will need to be convinced of a move, it has been claimed in Italy.



Rabiot has struggled to find favour at Juventus after making the move from Paris Saint-Germain and could quickly be on the move again.













The French midfielder has been linked with several clubs, including Everton, where Carlo Ancelotti knows his qualities after working with him at PSG.



Juventus are now actively considering selling Rabiot, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, as they plan for the summer transfer window.





Everton are claimed to still be in the mix for Rabiot, but it is suggested that the player and his mother, who acts as his representative, will need to be convinced about leaving Turin.







Juventus have slapped an asking price of €30m on Rabiot’s head, a sum which would be all profit for the Italian champions after they signed him on a free transfer.



The Frenchman signed a four-year contract with Juventus which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2023.





Rabiot struggled to make an impact at the club at the start of the season, but has lately experienced regular game time, with the midfielder completing 90 minutes seven times in his last eleven Serie A games.

