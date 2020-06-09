XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

09/06/2020 - 15:14 BST

Lille Join Hunt For Liverpool Linked Teen Talent, Fail With Offer, Expected To Return

 




French side Lille have joined the chase for Brazilian talent Talles Magno, who has been linked with Liverpool, and have already made a bid for his services.

The teenager has been turning heads with his performances at youth level and several sides in Europe have taken note of his potential


 



European and world champions Liverpool have been linked with Magno, while Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping a close watch on the 17-year-old forward.

Now, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Lille are also interested in the Vasco da Gama starlet and have made a move for him.
 


Lille fear that they might lose Victor Osimhen sooner rather than later and are already looking at potential replacements.



It is claimed that Lille have already held talks with Vasco da Gama over Magno and have submitted a proposal.

The French side offered to pay €10m for the teenager, but Vasco da Gama rejected the deal.
 


Lille are though tipped to return for Magno as they attempt to beat other clubs to the forward's signature.

Magno has been capped by Brazil at Under-17 level and has already made 17 appearances at senior level for Vasco da Gama.
 