09/06/2020 - 20:11 BST

Neil Lennon Got Me Playing Without Fear, Celtic Starlet Admits

 




Celtic starlet Jeremie Frimpong has thanked manager Neil Lennon for instilling confidence in him, allowing him to go out and play without fear.

The Manchester City academy graduate has been impressive in his breakthrough season at Celtic, going on to win the Celtic Young Player of the Year award.  


 



Though not first-choice for Lennon initially, the youngster grabbed his opportunity with both hands when he was asked to step up as a replacement for the injured Hatem Abd Elhamed.

The youngster gives full credit for his development to his manager Lennon, who he believes took a liking to him at once and has since stuck with him.
 


Frimpong is also happy to have repaid the faith of his manager, but stresses the need to keep his performance levels high to keep his place in the team.



"When I got that chance in the Celtic first-team it was up to me to show the manager what I can do", Frimpong was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

"He took a liking to me but I still can't get complacent. If you do that, you can lose your place.
 


"I knew I had to keep working hard and proving myself. At this club, you can't drop your levels.

"When a manager believes in you it's amazing. You play with confidence and show no fear. He lets me go out and play my game. He encourages me and tells me to play to my strengths.

"I am happy he has taken a liking to me but I know I need to keep my performance level high."

Apart from 14 league games, Frimpong managed another five appearances overall in all competitions for the Bhoys.
 