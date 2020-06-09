Newcastle United Target’s Entourage Convinced of Merits of St James’ Park Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho's entourage have been convinced about the project set to be on offer from Newcastle United once the proposed takeover of the club goes through.



A consortium including the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia is trying to buy Newcastle and waiting for the green light to take control of the club.













The takeover would make the Magpies one of the richest sides in world football and they have been linked with a host of top stars across planet football.



Barcelona flop Coutinho is on their radar and, according to French magazine France Football, those close to the Brazilian have already been convinced of the merits of a move to the north east.





Coutinho's representatives are excited by the project on offer at St James' Park and are keen for him to be part of it.







The midfielder has been linked with two other Premier League sides in the shape of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.



It appears Newcastle have the edge in any transfer battle, but will need the takeover to be approved.





Coutinho is currently on loan from Barcelona at Bayern Munich, however the Bavarians do not intend to keep him by triggering the purchase option in the loan agreement.

